Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Barclays

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FITB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $48.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

