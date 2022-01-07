Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) Trading Down 0.3%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.88. Approximately 21,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 20,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 8.72% of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

