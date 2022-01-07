Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,000 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the November 30th total of 505,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 516.7 days.

FEEXF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on FEEXF. Bank of America downgraded Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

