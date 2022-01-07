FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s 8th Largest Position

Check Capital Management Inc. CA reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,976 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 2.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned approximately 0.08% of FedEx worth $45,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Shares of FDX opened at $262.13 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.94 and a 200-day moving average of $258.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

