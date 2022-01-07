Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.45

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 3404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. FMR LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,811 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 781.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 886,066 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,563,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,076,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

