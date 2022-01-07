Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.45

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 3404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.10.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.
In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. FMR LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,811 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 781.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 886,066 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,563,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,076,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)
Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.