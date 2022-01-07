FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get FB Financial alerts:

Separately, Truist upped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

NYSE:FBK opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth about $229,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.