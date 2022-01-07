Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSLY. Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Shares of FSLY opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.24. Fastly has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $576,903.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $851,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,488,899 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Fastly by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.