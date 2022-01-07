Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Lessened by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 2.3% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 28.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $61.16. The company had a trading volume of 33,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,443. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.26%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

