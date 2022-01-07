Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.38

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

FMNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $535.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,435 shares of company stock worth $379,611. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

