Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Update

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock remained flat at $$32.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 10,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,451. The company has a market capitalization of $430.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

