Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Million

Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to post $22.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.90 million to $22.70 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $21.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $85.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $91.15 million, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $91.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of FMAO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.62. 555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,451. The firm has a market cap of $426.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.36. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $6,811,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

