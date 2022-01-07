Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG) Insider Buys £19,615.28 in Stock

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG) insider John Joseph Nally purchased 245,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £19,615.28 ($26,432.13).

LON FOG opened at GBX 8.40 ($0.11) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.08. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 4.90 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 15 ($0.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £82.48 million and a P/E ratio of -42.00.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.