Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG) Insider Buys £19,615.28 in Stock

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG) insider John Joseph Nally purchased 245,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £19,615.28 ($26,432.13).
LON FOG opened at GBX 8.40 ($0.11) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.08. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 4.90 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 15 ($0.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £82.48 million and a P/E ratio of -42.00.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
