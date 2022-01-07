Fairfield Bush & CO. Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 46.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

