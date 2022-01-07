Fairfield Bush & CO. Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,369 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,284,000 after buying an additional 471,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,129,000 after buying an additional 1,785,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.85%.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

