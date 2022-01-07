Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $385,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after acquiring an additional 862,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31,801.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 197,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $278.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.89. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.08 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.