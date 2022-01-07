Fairfield Bush & CO. Decreases Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,621 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Roche were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roche by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 398,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Roche by 11.8% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Roche by 6.5% during the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Roche by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,852,000 after purchasing an additional 307,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche during the third quarter worth about $3,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RHHBY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.47.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

