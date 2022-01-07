Fairfield Bush & CO. Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $126.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.11. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.