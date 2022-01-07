Fairfield Bush & CO. Buys Shares of 15,744 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $11,137,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $6,149,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 70.8% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 39,662 shares during the period.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

NYSE:OGN opened at $31.10 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.