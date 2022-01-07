Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$743.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFH shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC set a C$825.00 price objective on Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$630.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$440.75 and a 12 month high of C$637.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.74 billion and a PE ratio of 4.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$573.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$551.14.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$20.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$10.69 by C$10.01. The business had revenue of C$8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 47.5400013 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $12.781 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.69%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

