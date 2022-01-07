Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.67. Express has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Express will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the third quarter worth $86,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Express by 45.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,191,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 371,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Express by 25.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 830,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 167,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Express by 1,827.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Express by 254.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 682,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 489,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

