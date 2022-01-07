Experian (LON:EXPN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,223.27

Experian plc (LON:EXPN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,223.27 ($43.43) and traded as high as GBX 3,647 ($49.14). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,572 ($48.13), with a volume of 1,028,045 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($55.25) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($50.53) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.08) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Experian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,108.33 ($41.89).

The company has a market cap of £31.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,495.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,228.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

About Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

