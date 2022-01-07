Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives $44.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXFY. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EXFY stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.01. 4,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,353. Expensify has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. Analysts predict that Expensify will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expensify

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

