Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Price Target Cut to C$2.40

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Cormark from C$4.15 to C$2.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 116.22% from the company’s previous close.

Excellon Resources stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.11. The company had a trading volume of 177,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.04. Excellon Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.09 and a 12 month high of C$4.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.68.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$11.52 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

