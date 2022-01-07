EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will post sales of $146.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.46 million to $147.52 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $134.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $580.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $578.50 million to $582.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $616.25 million, with estimates ranging from $613.42 million to $620.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

EVTC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,424. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.92. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,651 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,185,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 501,199 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 16,354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $13,221,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

