EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner Sells 1,757 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $28,112.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Brandon Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,799 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $58,428.62.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $458.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.16.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

