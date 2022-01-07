European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Shares Down 0.9%

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 835 ($11.25) and last traded at GBX 837 ($11.28). 166,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 252,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 845 ($11.39).

The firm has a market cap of £880.39 million and a PE ratio of -12.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 848.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 821.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

European Opportunities Trust Company Profile (LON:JEO)

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.