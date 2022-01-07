Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Reaches Market Cap of $19.47 Million

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $19.47 million and $101,734.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00060450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,854,114 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars.

