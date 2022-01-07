Ethereum Gold Market Capitalization Tops $250,352.02 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 56.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $250,352.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00055733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006346 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

ETG is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

