ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 32,121 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 14,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.43% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

