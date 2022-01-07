Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Short Interest Update

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 779,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 553,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of ESNT stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.79. 867,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,314. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.64%.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.