Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 53.0% in December

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the November 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBKDY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €44.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €49.00 ($55.68) to €50.00 ($56.82) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €40.00 ($45.45) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($54.55) to €51.00 ($57.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.74.

Shares of EBKDY stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.64. 48,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,277. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

