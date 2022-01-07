Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the November 30th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE ESGC traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.28. 55,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,597,564. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46. Eros STX Global has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eros STX Global by 97.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,304 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 24.2% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,311,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 450,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 89.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,407,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 1,138,166 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 96.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 106.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 559,105 shares during the period. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

