Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erasca Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Erasca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.08. Erasca has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Erasca will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter worth about $67,315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter worth about $53,624,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter worth about $25,651,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter worth about $16,693,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter worth about $14,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

