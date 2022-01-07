Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.33.

Shares of ATA stock opened at C$51.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.33. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$21.67 and a one year high of C$52.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$522.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.93 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total value of C$328,084.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.