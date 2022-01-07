Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Landec Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) – Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Landec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Landec alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

LNDC opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Landec by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Landec by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.