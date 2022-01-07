Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$88.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$91.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$110.44.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$73.00 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$51.17 and a 1-year high of C$84.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$74.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$117.65.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The firm had revenue of C$162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 8.8700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total transaction of C$784,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,026,844.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $1,024,580.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

