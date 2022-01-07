Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to Market Perform at Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.94.

NYSE EQNR opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 135.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 81.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

