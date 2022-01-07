EOS (EOS) Market Cap Reaches $2.78 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $2.78 billion and approximately $689.15 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $2.85 or 0.00006835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,043,848,284 coins and its circulating supply is 977,210,392 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

