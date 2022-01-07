Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. provides gaming media platform principally in North America. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $333.17 million and a P/E ratio of -8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $8.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter worth $434,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth $2,970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

