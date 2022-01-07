Enjin Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $310.46 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00005667 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and $310.46 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00063364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,535,706 coins. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

