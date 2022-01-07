Engine Media (CVE:GAME) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.59. 28,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 18,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$53.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79.

About Engine Media (CVE:GAME)

Engine Media Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. It provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run-in company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery.

