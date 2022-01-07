ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Shares Down 2%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 209,904 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 201,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDRA. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 4,407.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

