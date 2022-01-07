Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Short Interest Update

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the November 30th total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSE:DAVA traded down $9.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.26. 10,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,091. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.26. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Endava by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after purchasing an additional 938,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Endava by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 631,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Endava by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,091,000 after purchasing an additional 468,413 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 406.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 255,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after purchasing an additional 205,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Endava by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,172,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

