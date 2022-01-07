Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,765 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 47,304 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 176,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

