ENAV (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Price Target Increased to €4.90 by Analysts at Barclays

ENAV (OTCMKTS:EENNF) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from €4.60 ($5.23) to €4.90 ($5.57) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
ENAV stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. ENAV has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $4.68.
About ENAV
