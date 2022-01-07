ENAV (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Price Target Increased to €4.90 by Analysts at Barclays

ENAV (OTCMKTS:EENNF) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from €4.60 ($5.23) to €4.90 ($5.57) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ENAV stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. ENAV has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $4.68.

About ENAV

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

