Empire State Realty Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,526 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,280% compared to the typical daily volume of 183 put options.

ESRT stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -202.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

