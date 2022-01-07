Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMLZF remained flat at $$1,150.00 during trading hours on Friday. Emmi has a 1 year low of $1,150.00 and a 1 year high of $1,150.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,150.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,082.27.

Emmi Company Profile

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through: Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

