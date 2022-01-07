Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $116.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $104.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.90.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

