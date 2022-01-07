Emercoin (EMC) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $16,182.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WinCash (WCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000179 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,652,009 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

