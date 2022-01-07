Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $300.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.74.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY opened at $259.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $248.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $161.78 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.06 and its 200 day moving average is $249.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.